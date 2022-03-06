In yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between Bulawayo Chiefs and Dynamos, there was at some point, close to a 15-minute delay when DeMbare players and officials protested a decision made by referee Hardly Ndazi.

The Hwange-based referee, who is not new to controversy when it comes to matches involving Dynamos, awarded a controversial penalty to Chiefs after diminutive right-back Emmanuel Jalai was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Television replays showed however that the ball hit the Aces Youth Academy graduate’s shoulder.

A Dynamos fan even bravely went to confront Ndazi on the pitch, and he could be heard asking the lanky match official: “Dynamos yakakutadzirei?” (What exactly did Dynamos do to you?

The way Dynamos officials protested, it was as if they were expecting questionable decisions from Ndazi.

After police intervened and the penalty was finally taken, Tymon Mvula brilliantly denied Obriel Chirinda, sending the Mpilo End into a frenzy.

The cat and mouse relationship between Dynamos and Ndazi, has been there for nearly a decade.

At some point, in 2013, when they were close to winning title, then Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa, publicly-blasted Ndazi, accusing Ndazi of having a vendetta against the Harare giants.

In the same year, then Dynamos Secretary-General Webster Chikengezha wrote to the PSL, protesting the league’s decision to appoint Ndazi for DeMbare’s title decider against Chicken Inn.

In 2019, then Dynamos coach Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigove accused Ndazi of helping Chicken Inn defeat his side in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

What’s with Dynamos and Ndazi?