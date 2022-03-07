Harare giants CAPS United recorded their first victory of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in emphatic fashion by demolishing out of sorts WhaWha 6-0 at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe’s charges made amends for their embarrassing 2-6 defeat at the hands of Manica Diamonds last week, through goals from hatrick hero William Mandondo, a brace from Rodwell Chinyengetere, while second half substitute Tatenda Makurumidze also got his name on the scoresheet.

Socce24‘s Lawrence Mangenje (LM) caught with Makepekepe speed merchant Phenias Bamusi (PB) after the match and here are the excerpts from the interview;

LM: Phenias, emphatic way to bounce back after last week’s defeat. What are your thoughts on the performance?

PB: Very good game from the lads, I think everyone was really switched on and we wanted this result so badly.

LM: You looked very composed, focused and determined as a team. How did the coach motivate you after last week’s debacle in Mutare?

PB: He just told us that we have the quality and experience for such a perfomance but now we were supposed to show it on the field of play.

LM: First win in the league, in clinical fashion, how important will this be for you as a team confidence wise?

PB: Its a huge confidence booster, but we notgetting carried away.

