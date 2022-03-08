SuperSport United Kaitano Tembo has bemoaned how the absence of fans at stadiums has affected the quality of football in South Africa.

The supporters have remained banned from attending matches since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

And according to Tembo, this has affected the consistency of football teams.

“The game is not the same without fans,” said Tembo, as cited by IOL. “Since the pandemic started, it has been difficult.

“This is also why there is a lack of consistency in terms of performances. Fans bring drive to the players which adds motivation.

“We’d really appreciate it if our fans can come back and start watching us. The game is not the same without them.”