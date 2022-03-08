Benni McCarthy has fallen out with the AmaZulu dressing room, according to the Citizen.

The relationship between McCarthy and his players is said to have soured in recent weeks after the gaffer became unhappy with the club hierarchy.

“People are going to training like they are going to an office job on a Monday,” an unnamed source told the publication. “The vibe that used to be there is gone.

“Everyone just wants to go about their business as quietly and quickly as possible so they can get out of there and go home.

“That is why the results are not coming, especially in the DStv Premiership. In the Champions League, the players are playing for themselves, to make their name at continental level, and it has nothing to do with coaches or anyone else.”

The club’s management is said to be keeping its distance and only communicating with McCarthy when it has to and under strict professionalism.

The source added: “This is why you hardly see them at games these days. The Zungus would go onto the pitch and celebrate with the team if we won or console them if things didn’t go well… But now they don’t do that.”