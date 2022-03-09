South African coach Pitso Mosimane has extended his contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly until 2024.

The 57-year-old gaffer’s deal was set to expire at the end of October 2022 and talks for new contract had been ongoing for the past seven months.

A statement by the club reads: “Al Ahly are delighted to announce Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension with the club for two more years,” read part of the statement published on the club’s official website.

“The coach and his assistants signed the new contract, ensuring they will remain at the helm until 2024.

“Mosimane and his assistants signed the new contract with the club to put to an end to all the rumours that were circulating during the previous period.”

Mosimane took over the reins at Ahly on September 30, 2020 to become the first non-Egyptian African to manage the club.

He has guided the team to several cup glory including two Champions League triumphs, Egyptian Cup and two bronze medals at the FIFA Club World Cup.