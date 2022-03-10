Former Warriors defender Elisha Muroiwa has announced his retirement from playing football.

Muroiwa is hanging up his boots after struggling to fully recover from a leg injury.

The 33-year-old was last attached at Mafurila Wanderers in the Zambian Premier Soccer League.

Announcing his retirement on social media, Muroiwa said: “Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn’t easy for me.

” It is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my healthy, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life.”

The ex-Warriors star played for Highfield United before moving to Dynamos, where he established himself as a top defender.

He later earned his first national cap for the Warriors in 2016 and was part of the Zimbabwe squad that featured at Afcon in 2017.

The defender also played in Tanzania for Singida United.

Responding to a fan’s suggestion, Muroiwa revealed that he is considering starting a football clinic to nurture young talent.

Sure, I am considering that but at some point. — Elisha Muroiwa (@EMuroiwa) March 9, 2022