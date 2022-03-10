Roman Abramovich’s proposed sale of Chelsea FC has been put on after the UK government hit the Russian with sanctions.

The billionaire businessman’s assets have been frozen in UK’s retaliation following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Though Chelsea can still play games under a special licence, the sale of the club and any business operations and transactions have now been suspended.

The sanctions will restrict the Blues from filling Stamford Bridge to capacity during their home games as the club will not be allowed to sell any more tickets.

Only season ticket holders will be permitted to attend games for now.

Chelsea have also been barred from selling merchandise like replica jerseys and other memorabilia.

No transfer business will be conducted during the transfer window by the EPL giants due to sanctions on Abramovich.

The team will also be unable to confirm new contracts for their players.