Dynamos assistant coach Gift ‘Umbro’ Muzadzi has warned the Harare giants not to underestimate their next opponents Tenax, saying the Mutare-based outfit is not a small team.

DeMbare host Tenax in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, looking to build from their impressive 2-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs last week.

Muzadzi believes it will be a mistake to underestimate Tenax, as they are in the country’s top flight for a good reason.

“With Dynamos, even when we play any team, be it a high school team, we expect a tough match, because all teams bring their A-game when they play Dynamos,” Muzadzi told the media at the club’s press conference on Thursday.

“I don’t think Tenax is a small team, they are in the league for a good reason,” he added.

Muzadzi also revealed that enterprising right back Emmanuel Jalai is out the clash due to a groin problem.