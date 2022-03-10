Under-fire Highlanders coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu has challenged his charges to start winning games to get the club out of their current situation.

The Bulawayo giants have struggled to live up to their name this season, and have recorded only one win so far, against the league’s punching bag WhaWha.

That has resulted in the club’s fans calling for Mpofu’s exit, but the former Warriors assistant coach believes a few good results can change everything.

” We need to start winning games and it must on Sunday as time is not on our side,” he told the club’s media department ahead of the visit of Herentals.

On preparations for Sunday, Mpofu said: “Preparations are going well for our home game against Herentals College FC and the boys are in good shape”.