Benjani Mwaruwari has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Nyaradzo Funeral Services.

The former Manchester City striker joins Warriors star Tinotenda Kadewere in taking the ambassadorial role at the company.

Nyaradzo announced the news in a post on Social Media: “The Nyaradzo family is delighted to announce the signing of world-renowned football icon Benjani Mwaruwari as our new Brand Ambassador.

“Benjani joins the pantheon of famous Nyaradzo faces and takes his place among a diverse and accomplished group of cultural icons, including current Brand Ambassadors Jah Prayzah, Madam Boss, Tino Kadewere and Ndebele Sandra. Welcome to the family, Mngane!”