Legislators yesterday blasted the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), accusing the sports regulatory body of lacking sincerity and not caring about the careers of footballers in the country, in the wake of FIFA banning Zimbabwe.

The country’s football was sanctioned by FIFA for government interference in the affairs of the game, after the Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board in November last year.

What the ban on Zimbabwe means is that the country will not take part in any international competitions and players will not move to other clubs until the Kamambo-led administration is reinstated.

Mlotshwa appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Sport yesterday and made a presentation on the current state of football in the country and way forward, but some legislators were having none of it.

“For the period that this process is going to be taking place, our players will not be able to move internationally. They cannot transfer from one country to another. Tino Kadewere, who was supposed to move, will not be able to do that for as long as the ban is in effect. Our players will suffer, let’s look at the welfare and careers of the players,” said Vungu Member of Parliament Omega Sibanda.

“Why are you focusing on football alone? Which sport codes in this country has got sound junior structures? All the sport codes in the country do not have junior structures, so why are you punishing football? Confederation of African Football (Caf) have banned our stadia, they asked you to put bucket seats, where are they? The National Sports Stadium is under SRC, what have you done there?” he questioned.