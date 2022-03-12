Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has heavily-criticised his former club Mamelodi Sundowns, saying they haven’t moved on and don’t want to leave him alone.

The outspoken tactician was in charge of the Pretoria-based side for nine years before leaving them for the Egyptian giants in October 2020 but has had tension-filled relationship with Masandawana ever since.

The Al Ahly team bus was reportedly blocked by Sundowns fans before today’s CAF Champions League Group A clash, which ended 1-0 in favour of the South African side, and Mosimane cited that, as well as other issues, to castigate his former side.

“We must talk about what happened at Atteridgeville first, when they blocked the bus. When they swore at my mother, my family,” Mosimane told reporters after the match.

“I don’t want to talk a lot about Sundowns too much, I will tell you what happened even when we played Sundowns last week. There is too many personal things. I’m over those things, I don’t want to talk about them, it’s unbelievable. I don’t want to talk anymore. I’ll talk on my book on my documentary. “Even now before every match, they’re still after me these people. They don’t want to leave me alone, I’ve moved on. You’ve got a good team, you’ve got three coaches. What do you want? Move on, leave me I’m gone. I’ve done my best, I’ve given you a great team. “Very dirty. I’ll reveal it one day. There’s a lot, too much. The game is played on the pitch. The goal is legitimate, no problem. Thapelo’s goal in Cairo is a good goal, why do you do other underhand stuff and all that? “It’s unbelievable. It’s really sad to be honest, for such a big team, to be honest,” he added.