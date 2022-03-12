David Moyo hit a brace for Hamilton Academical in 2-2 against Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship.

The Warriors striker netted his first effort in the 25th minute to equalise after the visitors had taken an early lead. He hit his second goal in the 77th minute to bring the game on level terms again.

Moyo had last scored in early January when he netted in the 3-0 victory versus Queens. The goal drought had become his longest barren run in the campaign.

He now has six goals from twenty-two league appearances in this season.

Elsewhere in the UK, Jordan Zemura featured in Bournemouth’s 2-0 victory against Derby in the English Championship.

The defender started on the bench and played the final half-hour of the game.

Wigan Athletic captain missed the League One 1-1 draw versus MK Dons due to a yellow card suspension.

The defender served the two-game suspension, first against Wimbledon and then in Saturday’s encounter.

In Saudi Arabia, Knowledge Musona retained the armband in the absence of Dener at his Saudi Pro League side, Al Tai.

The 31-year-old played the entire minutes of the 3-1 defeat.

He completed 45/48 passes and occasionally drew back as he made five recoveries.

Other Zimbabwean players will be in action tomorrow, with Admiral Muskwe’s Luton Town facing QPR.

Tinotenda Kadewere’s Lyon will be up against Rennes, Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims visiting Angers in the French Ligue 1.