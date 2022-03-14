Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named twenty-three players in the final squad for the two international friendlies in Europe this month.

South Africa will play against Guinea on Friday, 25 March, in Belgium and France on Tuesday, 29 March in Lille.

The team will assemble a day before departure and then travel to Paris on Monday, 21 March.

Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (unattached), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC)

Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates)

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Lyle Forster (Westerlo, Belgium), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)