Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu admitted his side was under pressure to win against Herentals after dropping points in the previous games.

Bosso beat the Students 4-0 on Sunday to move away from the relegation zone.

Nqobizitha Masuku opened the scoring on the quarter hour before Stanley Ngala doubled the lead from a rebound on minute 64.

Adrian Silla then got the hosts’ third a few moments later and substitute Lynoth Chikuhwa sealed the victory on the stroke of full-time.

Speaking after the game, Mpofu said: “After the Tenax match I could see the positives, what was missing were the goals and we got them.

“I believe we built from that game in Mutare to get this result.

“We were under pressure to win this match, but l am happy for the fans, the way they cheered us is just unbelievable.”