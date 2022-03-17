Billiat recovers from injury ahead of Arrows match

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat has resumed training after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during the Soweto Derby earlier in the month.

The Zimbabwean started in the match but was subbed off at the half hour mark in first half after picking up the injury.

Coach Stuart Baxter then confirmed the player would require at least two weeks on the sidelines before returning to action.

Billiat took part in Wednesday’s session with his teammates ahead of the league match against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday. He is expected to be be available for selection for the game.

The 31-year-old has made seventeen league appearances, missing just two games in the season.

