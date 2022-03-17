Chitembwe refuses to count on past results, claims he is not a historian

CAPS United coach Llyod Chitembwe has refused to count on past results ahead of their meeting with Highlanders this weekend.

The Green Machine will host Bosso at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 8 encounter.

The home team have managed to avoid a loss in the last four meetings, winning the most recent tie, 2-1.

Asked if these results will help boost the team’s confidence, Chitembwe refused to count on that, claiming he doesn’t look at past performances.

“I’m not a historian,” Chitembwe told reporters on Thursday. “I’m a coach, and you don’t need to look at the past because every game presents a new challenge.

“Obviously, we will have a new challenge because Highlanders have a different team from the one they used the last time.

“We also have a different team, so football matches are never the same.”

