Dynamos closing in on re-signing King Nadolo

Posted on

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has confirmed that they are working on bringing back King Nadolo and signing another goalkeeper.

Nadolo left the club last October for a short stint with a Georgian second-tier club FC Marani Tbilisi.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ndiraya said: “We are still working on King Nadolo, negotiations are ongoing to bring him back, and the club management is working on that.

“We are also looking for a third goalkeeper since we currently only have two.

“Getting the third goalkeeper would really make that department more competitive.”

The gaffer added: “We already have good quality (in the team), which can take us through the whole season.

“Of course, we want numbers that will make us a very competitive side.

Dynamos have made a couple of signings that include Ghanaian duo of Emmanuel Paga and Martin Ofori, Ralph Kawondera, Brandon Mpofu, Nigerian Alex Orotamal and Evans Katema.

Related