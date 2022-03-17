Dynamos closing in on re-signing King Nadolo

Dynamos closing in on re-signing King NadoloPosted on
Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has confirmed that they are working on bringing back King Nadolo and signing another goalkeeper.
Nadolo left the club last October for a short stint with a Georgian second-tier club FC Marani Tbilisi.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ndiraya said: “We are still working on King Nadolo, negotiations are ongoing to bring him back, and the club management is working on that.
“We are also looking for a third goalkeeper since we currently only have two.
“Getting the third goalkeeper would really make that department more competitive.”
The gaffer added: “We already have good quality (in the team), which can take us through the whole season.
“Of course, we want numbers that will make us a very competitive side.
Dynamos have made a couple of signings that include Ghanaian duo of Emmanuel Paga and Martin Ofori, Ralph Kawondera, Brandon Mpofu, Nigerian Alex Orotamal and Evans Katema.