‘Dynamos executive considering providing transport for fans to home games’

Dynamos coach Tonderai ‘Stanza’ Ndiraya says the club’s executive is considering providing transport for fans from the central business district to the National Sports Stadium, for home matches at the giant facility.

Fans turnout at Dynamos games has been uncharacteristically low and one of the contributing factors are logistical issues of fans having to commute twice to the National Sports Stadium, unlike at Rufaro in Mbare, where only requires to travel once from their respective location.

Speaking to the media at the club’s training ground today, Ndiraya admitted the game is not the same without fans, but plans are in place for there to be an alternative for the ‘7 million’ to attend matches.

“Quite frankly, talking to some fans that I have spoken to, its quiet pricy for them to go to the National Sports Stadium,” said Ndiraya.

“Of course we have had good numbers there before but because of the economic situation, its been difficult lately, for our fans to come in their numbers to the National Sports Stadium.

“Our home is Rufaro Stadium, and I think financially, its manageable for our fans to go there because you just need one form of transport go get there.

“So if you factor in those things, then naturally, it becomes difficult for our fans to come to the National Sports Stadium.

“But I’m sure the management is working on that, there are a lot of incentives which can be given to our supporters. Perhaps we can organise transport for them from the CBD to the National Sports Stadium, Im sure its viable, so that we may have the numbers we need.

“So its one area the management is looking at, they spoke to me about it and they may consider to help our supporters with transport from to the National Sports Stadium,” he added.

DeMbare host ZPC Kariba at the giant facility on Saturday.

