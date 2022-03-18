Malawi: Pasuwa speaks on new league season expectations

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa says he is not expecting an immediate impact from his side when their league title defence gets underway this weekend.

Bullets, who have won the last three championships, will face rivals Mighty Wanderers on Matchday One on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Pasuwa said: “Yes we are defending champions and we have revamped the team, which we thought was old and you know what it is when you start to rebuild.

“You can’t expect results now and then because it’s a process, but we will try our best and we hope may be with time we will get there.”

He added: “We know it’s a big game and we have talked to the boys, but we will accept any result that comes as you know in football we expect three results, which is a win, a draw or a loss, so we expect anything from the three results.”

