Zim youngster gets England call-up

Liverpool Academy player Isaac Mabaya has received a call-up to the England national Under-18 team.

The 17-year-old winger was named in the selection to play Sweden (March 25) and Denmark (March 28) in Spain. This is his first time to be included in the squad for this age group.

Mabaya, who was born in Preston, England to Zimbabwean parents, has also enjoyed recognition at U15 and U16 levels.

He is still eligible to switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.

Meanwhile, the youngster signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in September 2021.

He made his debut appearance in matchday squad of the Liverpool senior team in January in the FA Cup’s 3rd round encounter against Shrewsbury.

