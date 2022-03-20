Antonio living up to his Billing!

To the Dzivaresekwa community, Bill Antonio is just one of the young men who reside in the high density suburb.

He lives a very low key life that some Dynamos fans who live there, do not even know that Antonio also does.

“Bill Antonio lives here?” Dzivaresekwa-based DeMbare Clyde Marunga asked, in shock.

The former Prince Edward school boy, has taken the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League by storm.

At just 19 years of age, not only does he turn out for DeMbare- one of the biggest clubs in the country, he is a regular and key member of the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

Antonio already has a national team cap- he came on for Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat when Zimbabwe lost to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers last year.

He was even unlucky to be on the plane to the 2021 Afcon finals.

In a local league which is short of heroes and that being a contributing reason why fans are losing interest in it, Antonio is slowly changing that.

He has been consistent for the Glamour Boys and understandably, Dynamos fans are loving it.

After coming on to score DeMbare’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs, the youngster was instrumental in the Harare giants’ 3-1 success over Tenax.

Yesterday, on a day when he was admittedly not as his best, he still managed to grab the headlines, after netting DeMbare’s second, when they switched off ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

Despite all the hype, the youngster always mentions his teammates.

“You know football is all about consistency, and also depends on how your teammates support you. Sometimes its not about me having such consistency, its the support from my teammates which keeps me going,” he said.

He is set for a trial stint at KV Mechelen, next month.

