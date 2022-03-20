Breaking: Zim-born Tristan Nydam retires from football aged 22

Zimbabwe-born Tristan Nydam has announced his retirement from playing football after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the setback in 2019 and underwent two successive surgeries.

He returned to action after two years on the sidelines, but the injury recurred and the youngster was forced out again.

Nydam was later released from his contract by English League One side Ipswich at the end of 2020/21 season.

Announcing the news on Social Media, Nydam who grew up in Harare before relocating to the UK, said:

“Like many young kids, my dream was always to play professional football. I didn’t know how or when, but I knew I would. I was fortunate enough to play for Ipswich since I was 9 and for England.

“Sometimes life can throw challenges at you and the last two and half years have been extremely challenging for me, after my ankle injury. As a result, I have had to make a really tough decision and that is to retire from professional football.

Firstly, I would like to thank Ipswich Town for everything the club did for me for the past 13 years for always supporting me, the medical staff, coaching staff and my teammates I am thoroughly grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for always sticking by me.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the fans for the support they have shown me ever since I broke into I am forever grateful for my journey and experiences and although my time as a professional footballer was limited, I look forward to all the different opportunities life has to offer me.”

