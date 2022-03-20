CAPS United, Highlanders share spoils in Harare

CAPS United and Highlanders played to a 1-1 draw in the Castle Lager Premiership matchday 8 encounter at National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match had a slow start, with the two sides taking long to set the pace. The play was concentrated in the midfield except for a few unsuccessful breaks on both halves.

The visitors’ first real attack came towards the quarter-hour mark, but Adrian Silla failed to deliver a proper shot.

On the other end, the Green Machine didn’t waste their next chance and took the lead on minute twenty through Clive Augusto, who connected Phineas Bamusi’s cross.

Bosso’s response was weak and never created any threatening move until the 42nd minute when Nqobizitha Masuku’s on-target freekick was punched away by the keeper.

The game went to the break with the hosts leading 1-0.

The match restarted on a low note, with neither side showing enough intent to reach the goal. Masuku later got good space on the edge of the box, but his effort went over. He followed up with another attempt, and again, it didn’t bring a serious threat.

Nonetheless, the Tshilamoya midfielder finally got his name on the scoresheet in the 75th minute with a beautifully-taken freekick just outside the box to bring the game to level.

The goal seemed to have brought the play alive at the opposite end as Makepekepe started making dangerous runs, especially along Bamusi’s flank.

Substitute Joseph Tulani almost scored on the 79th minute when his header from a few yards out was cleared.

The hosts continued throwing more men forward, but this left them exposed at the back.

Bosso fired back with quick counter-attacks, with Silla and Pritchard Mpelele taking turns to reach the target. Washington Navaya also had a glorious opportunity falling on his way on the stroke of full-time but was denied by the keeper from a tight angle.

The match ended 1-1 as CAPS United moved to eleven points, while Highlanders are now on nine.

