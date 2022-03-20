CAPS United vs Highlanders: Preview, Venue, Kick-off time, TV Info & more

CAPS United and Highlanders will headline today’s fixtures when they meet in the Matchday 8.

Makepekepe will host Bosso at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Both teams have had a slow start to the season and only picked up in recent games. They are separated by two points with United sitting on number 8, while Highlanders are on 11th place.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Competition: 2021/2022 Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 8

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Sunday 20 March 2022, 3 pm CAT at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

*Only fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed inside or near the match venue.

How to watch the game:

The game will be available to watch on ZTN’s Social Media platforms and on PSL’s official Facebook page.

What the coaches said:

CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe: “The fact that we have won two consecutive games gives us a good feeling going into a game of this magnitude.

“But in football the past does not have a bearing in your present challenge. Highlanders are a new challenge altogether.”

Highlanders’ Bekithemba Ndlovu (Assistant): “The preparations have gone well since Tuesday. Everything looks on track. From what I have seen at training, the boys are in high spirits because of the victory last weekend.

“At training everything looks positive and we look forward to the game on Sunday. Caps United are a big side with an experienced coach and players.”

