Marvelous Nakamba sent to train with Villa U23s

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will be send to train with Under-23 team as he looks to work on his fitness ahead of his scheduled return to action after the international break.

The Zimbabwean has been on the sidelines for the past three months after suffering a knee injury in December.

The 28-year-old torn his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and had to undergo surgery to treat it.

He started light work-outs early this month and will continue improving his fitness levels with the U23s this week during the international break.

Head coach Steven Gerrard confirmed the development, saying: “Marvelous Nakamba will be in full training for us after the international break, which is positive.

“He’s not too far away, and he’ll do certain sessions with our under-23 group next week.”

Before the injury, Nakamba had established himself as the first choice in the Villa’s central midfield. He made five successive starts under Gerrard, who took over the reins in mid-November.

The performances saw him named Villa’s Player of the Month for November.

