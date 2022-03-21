CAPS boss Chitembwe praises Masuku’s goal

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was left excited by Nqobizitha Masuku’s equaliser in their 1-1 league draw against Highlanders on Sunday.

The Bosso midfielder netted from a free kick a few yards outside the edge of the box in the second half.

Chitembwe, whose team had taken the lead in first period through Clive Augusto, described Masuku’s equaliser as a top-class goal.

“I want to congratulate Nqobizitha for the free kick,” the Green Machine gaffer told reporters after the match. “It had all the aspect of a great goal. I thought it was executed very well if you look at the trajectory, the technique used and the speed of the ball.”

However, Chitembwe expressed disappointment on the performance of his charges after giving up their lead.

Makepekepe could have conceded more afterwards but survived a late onslaught by the visitors.

“From the result’s point of view, I’m disappointed because we were leading,” the coach said. “We were poised for the three points.

“But in the second half we kept dropping a bit and when you do that it becomes very difficult. You will be inviting your opponents close to your goal and one mistake you get punished.”

