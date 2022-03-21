We didn’t expect to win big against Real Madrid: Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has admitted that his side did not expect to beat Real Madrid so comfortably at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The Catalans won the match 4-0 courtesy of a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Xavi said: “We have worked hard for these results. But we didn’t expect to be so superior in their stadium,” Xavi said in his post-match interview.

“We expected a more open game. I am very happy.”

The gaffer, however, urged his charges to remain grounded and focus on the coming games.

“We have to keep working. It’s not a trophy. We have to be humble,” Xavi added.

“We’ll celebrate today and then we have to rest and think about Sevilla. It’s three more points.

“I don’t think it will give us enough to win LaLiga, it’s very difficult. But today is a great kick in the teeth [of the league leaders].

“First [we’ll focus on staying in] the Champions League places and then we’ll see. This [win] strengthens the project. We haven’t achieved our objectives yet. We have to keep going.”

