Darikwa stays grounded after registering two assists for Wigan over the weekend

Tendayi Darikwa registered two assists as Wigan Athletic beat Morecambe 4-1 in the English League One on Saturday.

The Latics captain created the opening goal scored by Josh Magennis in the first half.

He claimed a double, after an inadvertent touch in the opposition box teeing up Stephen Humphrys for the last goal.

Darikwa now has five assists and two goals in this campaign.

“It’s two (assists), the last touch counts,” he was quoted as saying by the Wigan Today newspaper.

“The first goal was a good ball in, and Josh being Josh, had that striker’s instinct and it was a good header.

“The second one just ricocheted off my head and Humps finished it off, but they all count!”

