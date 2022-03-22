Highlanders rope in Joel Luphahla, appoint new substantive CEO

Joel Luphahla has rejoined Highlanders following his departure at Golden Eagles this week.

The former Bosso forward was the head coach of the Northern Region Division One until he stepped down along with other technical members.

Luphahla has been appointed as the Bulawayo giants’ second assistant coach. He will work with Mandla Mpofu as the head coach and first assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu.

The 44-year-old had two spells with Tshilamoya as a player. He has also worked in the PSL at TelOne as the club’s technical director.

Meanwhile, Highlanders have also identified a new CEO to take over on a substantive basis.

Roland Moyo will assume the CEO duties on a permanent position after holding forth for the past eight months following the departure of Nhlanhla Dube.

Moyo joined the club in 2018 as a media officer. He also worked for Bantu Rovers in the Premier League before the club folded upon its relegation.

