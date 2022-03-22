Sakunda Holdings officials tour Rufaro Stadium ahead of planned renovations

Officials from Sakunda Holdings toured Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Tuesday ahead of planned renovations on the football ground.

The energy company received a long-term lease contract from the stadium owners Harare City Council early this month.

The lease deal will see Sakunda renovate the stadium to meet FIFA standards by installing bucket seats, refurbishing the sewer and water reticulation system as well as constructing a road to the football match venue.

The Harare venue has been neglected for years, with the municipality failing to maintain it.

Among the officials who visited the ground was Kuda Tagwirei, the director of Sakunda Holdings.

Sakunda signed the lease agreement after Dynamos’ approach was turned down as the local authority was unwilling to give full management rights to a single club.

The Tagwirei-fronted company, who are the Glamour Boys’ principal sponsors, then submitted the proposal, and it was approved during a full chamber meeting on the 28th of February.

Related