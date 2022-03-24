World Cup African Qualifiers – Play-offs get underway

The FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers, play-offs will begin on Friday with all five games scheduled.

The two-legged fixtures will see will be aided by the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in this competition.

Egypt will battle it out with Senegal in the first-leg match at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on Friday. The Pharaohs cruised into the last round after finishing at the top of Group F while the Indomitable Lions showed their dominance and won Group H.

In another playoff encounter, Mali will go head to head with Tunisia in the first-leg match at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.

The Eagles have never qualified for the World Cup finals and will be looking to seal a place at the tournament. They won Group E to reach the play-offs.

Tunisia, on the other hand, progressed to the third round of qualifying after finishing at the top of group B.

A West African derby is also on the cards with Ghana hosting Nigeria Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars have a new technical set-up led by former Newcastle and Brighton manager, Chris Hughton, and also include former Black Star, Otto Addo and Ghanaian-born former Dutch international, George Boateng.

This will be the ninth meeting in the World Cup qualifiers between the two sides.

Nigeria have qualified for six of the last seven World Cup tournaments featuring in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018. Ghana participated in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tourneys.

The fixture line-up is completed by the games between DRC vs Morocco and Cameroon vs Algeria.

Fixtures:

DRC vs Morocco (5 pm CAT)

Mali vs Tunisia (7 pm CAT)

Cameroon vs Algeria (7 pm CAT)

Ghana vs Nigeria (9:30 pm CAT)

Egypt vs Senegal (9:30 pm CAT)