Agony for Zimbabwe as Mabaya strikes on England U-18 debut

Just days after his father cast doubt on the possibility of him playing for Zimbabwe, Liverpool starlet Isaac Mabaya scored on his England U-18 debut, in the Young Lions’ 3-2 victory over Sweden U-18 on Friday.

The 17-year old, who was making his debut for the Ryan Garry-coached England U-18 side, opened the scoring in the 18th minute, after a brilliant combination play by Darko Gyabi and Lewis Hall; the later found Mabaya, who made no mistake from close range.

Other goals from England came from Oakley Cannonier in the 34th minute, and Divin Mubama in the 74th minute.

Mabaya shining for the England youth team will be bad news for anyone still holding on to the slim hopes of the the versatile youngster one day representing Zimbabwe at senior level.