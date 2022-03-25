Benni McCarthy fired at AmaZulu – Reports

AmaZulu have reportedly sacked Benni McCarthy as the head coach of the team.

The gaffer had another year left on his contract after joining the side in December 2020.

According to reports in South Africa, the Usuthu hierarchy held a meeting on Friday and agreed to fire the gaffer following a disappointing domestic campaign.

The sour relationship between McCarthy and the players is also believed to have forced the management to part ways with the coach.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has already informed the players of his exit, and an official announcement by the club is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Vasili Manousakis, Moeneeb Josephs and Siyabonga Nomvethe will remain with the club until the end of the season.