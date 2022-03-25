Nineteen teams qualify for 2022 World Cup, Italy misses out again

Twenty teams have now qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with thirteen places still up for grabs.

Saudi Arabia and Japan became the latest side to book their spots at the tournament. qualified on Thursday.

Other teams that have also qualified include five-time winners Brazil, defending champions France, Argentina, Germany, England and Spain.

Italy, who are the current European champions, shockingly failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing to North Macedonia 1-0 in a European playoff semifinal Thursday. This is the second successive time the Azzurris will miss the global football showcase after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia.

No African teams have so far confirmed their spots with the first playoffs games set to be played today.

These are the teams with their tickets already booked:

Qatar

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

Iran

South Korea

Japan

Saudi Arabia