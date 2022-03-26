Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 9 Details

The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday nine will get underway this afternoon with five games lined up.

Herentals host CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on ZTN at 3 pm CAT.

At the Baobab, Ngezi Platinum Stars clash against Chicken Inn, while Bulawayo City and Triangle United face off at Barbourfields.

Here are today fixtures and broadcast details

ZPC Kariba vs Tenax (Nyamhunga)

Herentals vs CAPS United (NSS – Live on ZTN)

Black Rhinos vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Chicken Inn (Baobab – Live on ZTN at 1 pm CAT)

Bulawayo City vs Triangle (Barbourfields)