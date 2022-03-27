Kamambo wants bail conditions relaxed in order to attend FIFA Congress

The suspended ZIFA board led by Felton Kamambo has approached acting prosecutor-general Nelson Mutsonziwa to have the bail conditions against them relaxed, so that they can to travel to Qatar for the FIFA Congress scheduled for this week.

Kamambo and four executive members – Phillemon Machana, Stanley Chapeta, Joseph Mamutse and Bryton Malandule – are facing several charges raised by the SRC, and they appeared before a Harare Magistrate Court in February.

Kamambo, Machana and Chapeta, were then placed on remand and granted bail. One of the bail conditions prohibits the accused persons from communicating with Fifa.

According to the Standard Sport, the Zifa board members, through their lawyer Admire Rubaya, have requested that these conditions be relaxed to allow the officials to travel to Qatar and help in negotiating for the lifting of the suspension.

The sanctions against Zimbabwe will be ratified at Thursday’s congress unless the country meet all the requirements given by the global body.

“The accused persons are more than ready to engage with the state and all relevant stakeholders for purposes of resolving the issues bedevilling football in time for the Fifa congress which is slated for the 28th to 31st of March in Doha,” read part of Rubaya’s letter to the prosecutor-general dated March 25 2022.

“Our client’s intention is to attend the Fifa congress, together with other relevant stakeholders in a bid to prevent the full-fledged ban

“In the circumstances we advise that prior to the next remand date, the accused persons will approach the court for variation of their bail conditions to allow them to travel to Fifa and engage with Fifa during the congress. Our clients have already been invited, as more fully appears from the unsolicited invitations which were sent to Mr. Joseph Mamutse which we have attached hereto as Annexure FK4 for the avoidance of doubt.