Is Lulu unappreciated by those who love Highlanders?

They have already started crediting Joel Lupahla for Highlanders’ resurgence.

Those who are affiliated with the Bulawayo giants find it very hard to hide their dislike for head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

When Bosso were struggling in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer with only one win in their first five matches- a 2-0 success over the top-flight’s punching bag WhaWha, calls for the coach’s dismissal were growing louder with each passing day.

In all honesty, Bosso were struggling, but their improvement is something those affiliated with them deliberately ignore.

After the team’s nail-biting 1-1 draw with CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium, ‘Lulu’ heavily criticized the writer of an article that claimed he was given an ultimatum to either collect at least seven points from three matches or face the axe.

The coach did not mince his words when asked about it in his post-match interview, telling the writer of the article to “go to hell.”

How the story was reported, sounded as if he had told all the media to go to hell, yet he made reference to that article in particular.

Bosso followed up that draw with CAPS, with a 3-0 demolition of Yadah yesterday and it appears still, that the club’s fans are not impressed by the coach.

“It was a good result, great to see Nqo (Nqobizitha Masuku) on the scoresheet again. But there is something different about the way the team played today and I think the presence of Dubai (Joel Lupahla is already being felt, especially in attack,” claimed Harare-based Bosso fan Clive Moyo.

Lupahla was appointed assistant coach to Lulu after the former left Golden Eagles.

In insinuating that Lupahla should be given credit for Bosso’s display against the Miracle Boys, Moyo cast a blind eye on the fact that the team similarly dispatched Herentals, if not better, when Lupahla had not even joined them.

The club’s mouthpiece, The Chronicle newspaper, even had a picture of Lupahla on the back page of today’s edition, as well as another of Bosso fans with a placard welcoming the former Warriors star.

Is Lulu unappreciated by those who love Highlanders?