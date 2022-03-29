Breaking: Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana have booked a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after drawing with Nigeria 1-1 and beating the Super Eagles on the away goals rule.

The two giants played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi last week, and battle lines were drawn in Abuja, with a spot at the global spectacle in Qatar up for grabs.

It was Ghana who go to the perfect start when Arsenal star Thomas Partey thrust them ahead in the 14th minute when his shot was poorly dealt with by the Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Nigeria were given the opportunity to restore parity in the 22nd minute when they were awarded a penalty after Dennis Odoil fouled Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong made no mistake from the spot kick.

The match ended 1-1 and Ghana booked a spot courtesy of the away goals rule.