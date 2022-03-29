JUST IN: Salah misses in penalty shootout as Senegal qualify for World Cup

Liverpool star Mo Salah blazed his penalty over the crossbar as Egypt lost to Senegal in a dramatic penalty in the World Cup qualifiers play off second leg on Tuesday.

Egypt had beaten the African champions 1-0 in the first leg in Cairo last Friday but Aliou Cisse’s men found an early goal in the 4th minute, scored by Boulaye Dia.

Neither side could find the back of the net again in regulation and extra time, and the lottery of the penalty shootout was needed to determine which of the two giants make it to Qatar.

All the first four penalties, including that of Salah, were missed, in drama-filled shootout.

Senegal then won it 3-1 to book a spot at the global showpiece.