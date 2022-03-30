Benjani does not have requirements to coach a PSL team

Newly-appointed Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari might not be able to start work immediately, amid revelations that he is not a holder of the required CAF A coaching license.

The former Warriors captain was unveiled by Madamuburo yesterday, and will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Takesure Chiragwi.

He is however not a holder of the CAF A coaching license, a prerequisite for one to be a head coach of a local top-flight team.

Mwaruwari is a holder of the UEFA A license and needs to be waived by ZIFA to coach in the Premier Soccer League but the Madumburo hierarchy did not approach the country’s football governing body before appointing the former Manchester City striker.

Acting ZIFA CEO Xolisani Gwesela confirmed that Ngezi did not make any application.

“I am not commenting on any recent developments in certain clubs but what I can tell you is that we have not yet received any application for a waiver on any coach who intends to work as head coach for a Premiership team,” he told The Herald.

“Look, our rules and regulations in terms of club licensing requirements state only coaches with CAF A license can be a head coach for a club playing in the Premier Soccer League,” added Gwesela.