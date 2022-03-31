Algerian FA files complaint, wants Cameroon replayed

The Algerian FA has filed a complaint with CAF, demanding for a rematch of their second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers, 3rd round fixture against Cameroon.

The appeal challenges the integrity of the Gambian referee, Bakary Gassama who officiated the match.

The North Africans conceded a last minute goal to lose the encounter 2-1 and fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

•الفاف تقدم طعنا للفيفا بخصوص تحكيم مباراة الجزائر والكاميرون. pic.twitter.com/lz0VgwOx6Q — Fédération Algérienne de Football (@FAFAlgeria) March 31, 2022

