Updated list of qualified teams and draw details for 2022 World Cup

Twenty nine teams have now qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with only three places still up for grabs.
Africa will be represented by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal.
Other teams that have also qualified include five-time winners Brazil, defending champions France, Argentina, Germany, England and Spain.
Poland and Portugal also booked their places after winning the European play-offs.
Qatar’s place was confirmed long ago as hosts of the tournament.
The remaining spots will be decided by intercontinental playoffs.
These are the teams with their tickets already booked:
Asia
Qatar (Hosts)
South Korea
Iran
Japan
Saudi Arabia
Africa
Senegal
Cameroon
Ghana
Morocco
Tunisia
Europe
Germany
Denmark
France
Belgium
Croatia
Spain
Serbia
England
Switzerland
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Ecuador
Uruguay
North America
Canada
USA
Mexico
Playoffs Fixtures:
Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru
New Zealand/Costa Rica
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales
When is the draw for the World Cup in Qatar?
The draw for the group stage of the 2022 World Cup will take place on Friday, April 1 at 6 pm CAT , at a gala event to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. The draw will determine the composition of the eight groups of four teams that will make up the first phase of the World Cup in Qatar.