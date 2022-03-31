Updated list of qualified teams and draw details for 2022 World Cup

Twenty nine teams have now qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with only three places still up for grabs.

Africa will be represented by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal.

Other teams that have also qualified include five-time winners Brazil, defending champions France, Argentina, Germany, England and Spain.

Poland and Portugal also booked their places after winning the European play-offs.

Qatar’s place was confirmed long ago as hosts of the tournament.

The remaining spots will be decided by intercontinental playoffs.

These are the teams with their tickets already booked:

Asia

Qatar (Hosts)

South Korea

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Africa

Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia

Europe

Germany

Denmark

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

North America

Canada

USA

Mexico

Playoffs Fixtures:

Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru

New Zealand/Costa Rica

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

When is the draw for the World Cup in Qatar?

The draw for the group stage of the 2022 World Cup will take place on Friday, April 1 at 6 pm CAT , at a gala event to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. The draw will determine the composition of the eight groups of four teams that will make up the first phase of the World Cup in Qatar.