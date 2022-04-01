2022 FIFA World Cup draw set for this evening

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held this evening in Doha, Qatar.

Twenty-nine teams have already confirmed their places at the tournament with only three spots left to be decided by play-offs.

Africa are represented by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal.

Other teams that have also qualified include five-time winners Brazil, defending champions France, Argentina, Germany, England and Spain.

Poland and Portugal also booked their places after winning the European play-offs.

Draw Procedure

A ball is drawn from the team pot and then from one of the group pots to determine the team’s position in that group

Seeding:

The seeding is based on the FIFA world rankings released on Thursday. Qatar is in pot one as they are the hosts while The rest of the teams other 28 already qualified teams are allocated pots based on their rankings.

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Peru/Australia/UAE, Costa Rica/New Zealand.

TV Details and Time

The event will be live on SuperSport TV from 6 pm CAT.