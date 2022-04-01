2022 World Cup draw done

by Soccer24

The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has been conducted.

The tournament will happen from 21 November – 18 Decemberin Qatar.

Here is the full draw:

Group A
Qatar
Netherlands
Senegal
Ecuador

Group B
England
Iran
USA
Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C
Argentina
Mexico
Poland
Saudi Arabia

Group D
France
Denmark
Tunisia
UAE/Australia/Peru

Group E
Spain
Germany
Japan
Costa Rica / New Zealand

Group F
Belgium
Croatia
Morocco
Canada

Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon

Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
Korea Republic

