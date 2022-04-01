2022 World Cup draw done

The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has been conducted.

The tournament will happen from 21 November – 18 Decemberin Qatar.

Here is the full draw:

Group A

Qatar

Netherlands

Senegal

Ecuador

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Group D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

UAE/Australia/Peru

Group E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Costa Rica / New Zealand

Group F

Belgium

Croatia

Morocco

Canada

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic