Only Zimbabwe failed to attend FIFA Congress

Zimbabwe was the only country that had no representatives at the FIFA Congress held in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

210 of the 211 members associations attended the the event, with Zifa missing.

The development came after a Harare court barred Felton Kamambo from travelling to the meeting.

Kamambo, who was suspended as the Zifa president by the SRC, is facing several charges and is out of remand on bail.

According to lawyer Admire Rubaya, the suspended FA boss wanted to travel to Qatar and help in negotiating for the lifting of the sanctions. However, the magistrate refused to ease the conditions of the bail.

The sanctions, which came after the SRC dissolved the Zifa board, were ratified at Thursday’s congress in the absence of a representative from the Southern African country.

199 out of 201 consented to the imposition of these sanctions. The ban will only be lifted once the conditions set by FIFA have been met, among them the reinstatement of the Kamambo administration.

The restrictions will bar the country from participating in any international events including matches. Local football clubs will also be barred from representing the country in continental competitions such as the CAF champions league and CAF confederations cup.

Kenya and Pakistan, who also received similar sanctions, were represented at the congress.

Russia, who have been frozen out of international football due to their involvement in the Ukrainian war, had a delegation at the event.