ZIFA misses opportunity to hold meeting with CAF President Patrice Motsepe

The Zimbabwe Football Association will miss an opportunity to be part of a meeting with CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

The meeting is scheduled for today in Doha, Qatar, hours before the 2022 World Cup Draw.

ZIFA was supposed to send its president, Felton Kamambo, to the Middle Eastern country to attend the FIFA Congress that was held on Thursday.

However, a court ruling barred the FA boss, who is on remand, facing several charges raised by the SRC, from travelling out of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, CAF has confirmed that Motsepe will spend time interacting with presidents of African football associations.

“The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe will meet Presidents of CAF Member Associations in Doha, Qatar on Friday morning, 01 April 2022 on the side-lines of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final draw.

“The meeting will resume at 11h30 at St Regis Hotel.

“It will be an opportunity for the CAF President to interact with the presidents of Member Associations and share ideas.”

Meanwhile, it will be Zimbabwe alone that will mis the meeting since all African countries sent their representatives to Qatar.