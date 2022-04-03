Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 10

Follow our live coverage of the 2022 Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 10 games.
Latest:
Dynamos 1-0 Black Rhinos
1′ Goal!!! Paga heads in Brandon Mpofu’s cross to put Dynamos ahead.
Dynamos XI: Mvula, Mpofu, Nyahwa, Makarati, Katema, Mavhunga, Muringai, Murwira, Jaure, Paga, Antonio.
Triangle United 0-0 Highlanders
Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Tandi, Kutsanzira, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Masuku, Silla, Muduhwa, Ngala, Ndlovu, Ncube.
Tenax CS 0-1 CAPS United
8’Goal!!! Manondo puts CAPS United ahead from a freekick just outside the box.
CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Dauda, Bulaji, Musarurwa, Dzingai, Tavengwa, Chafa, Bamusi, Chinyengetere, Augusto, Manondo.
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Ngezi Platinum