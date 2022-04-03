Marshall Munetsi dropped from Reims squad for today’s clash

Marshall Munetsi will not be involved in today’s Stade de Reims game against Troyes at 3 pm CAT.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is suspended for the clash after picking up a third yellow card inside his last ten matches.

His suspension in the Troyes game was confirmed two weeks ago when he received the booking during the 1-0 victory against Angers on Matchday 28.

This will be the first time this season Munetsi misses a game through suspension.

He has been sidelined only with injuries this term, first with a muscle problem in October and then suffered another strain in December.

Overall, the 25-year-old has featured in seventeen games, starting thirteen and came on as a substitute in four matches.