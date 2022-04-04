Benjani makes open admission about his first encounter in ZPSL

Newly-appointed Benjani Mwaruwari has admitted to having a difficult encounter in his first game with Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Lager Premiership on Sunday.

The gaffer was appointed to the post last and his first time on the bench came in the 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Madamburo secured the result courtesy of a late strike by Denver Mukamba to cancel out Obrey Chirinda’s first-half goal.

Reacting after the match, Mwaruwari said: “As my first game, it was always going to be difficult playing away from home and we got a very good point.

“I’m happy with the draw, we struggled a bit in the first half, but the boys later understood what was expected of them, and we came good.”

Ngezi thought they had found the equaliser in the 74th minute, but Delic Mulimba’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Mwaruwari added: “On the disallowed goal, I will have to check it, but match officials are just like us, if they made a mistake next time, we hope it will go in our favour.”